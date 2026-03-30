Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday called upon newly inducted police sub-inspectors to uphold justice without compromise and work towards building a drug-free and equitable society. He said this while addressing the passing-out parade of the 46th batch of Civil Police Sub-Inspector trainees at the parade ground in Mysuru. The chief minister set targets on maintaining law and order, tackling emerging crimes, and protecting vulnerable sections with integrity and courage. Siddaramaiah underlined the responsibility that comes with the uniform and adding that discipline, restraint, courage, integrity and humanity must define policing.

Stressing the primacy of justice, he said, “Under no circumstances should the police compromise with anyone in the discharge of justice,” and reminded the cadets that they are seen as representatives of the government and must act with accountability and fairness. Highlighting key priorities, the chief minister urged officers to work towards eliminating narcotics, which he said was the government’s goal of building a drug-free society. He cautioned that drug abuse was severely impacting youth and students and emphasised humane policing.

The police officers must also uphold humanity and remain compassionate towards innocent citizens but firm and uncompromising against criminals, alongside tackling emerging threats like cybercrime. Invoking Mahatma Gandhi’s vision on safety and freedom, he said the independence of a country is meaningful only when women can move freely and fearlessly, even at midnight.

Reiterating the government’s support, Siddaramaiah said 327 sub-inspectors were joining service and noted that thousands of vacancies had been filled in recent years, with more recruitment planned. He also announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for Karnataka Police Academy officers and staff, commending the impressive parade and urging officers to serve with honesty, courage and dedication. Home Minister G Parameshwara, Ministers H C Mahadevappa and K Venkatesh, and Director General of Police Alok Mohan were present on the occasion.