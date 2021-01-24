Samantha sets up a new record on Twitter

Tollywood: Samantha Akkineni is undoubtedly the numero uno actress in the Telugu film industry. However, the actress is now making in a mark in the entire country as well. Samantha has now become the first female actress in India to get her own emoji on Twitter.

Samantha achieved this feat with her upcoming web series The Family Man. The makers of this show have already started promoting it. As a part of the promotions, they made a dedicated emoji for the hashtag '#TheFamilyMan2.' This emoji features the show's lead hero Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha.

The first Indian hero to get a dedicated Twitter emoji was Salman Khan. He got for Tube Light in 2017. Now, Samantha became the first Indian actress to achieve the feat. Directed by Raj and DK, The Family Man season 2 will stream on Amazon Prime Video from February 12.