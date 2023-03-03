Samantha to soon join 'Kushi' sets

Actress Samantha took a long break from shootings after disclosing to her fans that she was diagnosed with Myositis. After several months of treatment, Sam returned to the sets last month and she began shooting for The Russo Brothers and Raj & DK's show, "Citadel."



"Kushi," the breezy romantic comedy featuring Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda, was stalled abruptly following Samantha's health condition. And the latest updates reveal that Sam will be resuming Kushi from the 8th of March. Furthermore, the makers are said to be in plans to release the film in June.

"Kushi" is being directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced under Mythri Movie Makers banner. Hesham Abdul Wahab of the Malayalam superhit Hridayam fame is composing the music.