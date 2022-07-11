Samantha Yashoda Movie Release Date Gets Postponed

Tollywood's ace actress Samantha is all busy with a handful of movies. Right from Hollywood to Tollywood, she has projects in all the film industries and is also expected to get launched in Bollywood with a blockbuster combination. Her golden era began with the digital series 'The Family Man 2' and from then she has no looking back. Well, it is all known that she is all set to entertain with the Yashoda movie but due to some reasons the release date of this movie is postponed. The makers announced this news by sharing a new poster of Samantha on social media…



Along with sharing the new poster, the makers also wrote, "Our #YashodaTheMovie Talkie wrapped Stay tuned for exciting updates coming your way soon #Yashoda @Samanthaprabhu2 @Iamunnimukundan @varusarath5 @harishankaroffi @hareeshnarayan #Manisharma @mynnasukumar @krishnasivalenk".

Through this poster, the makers revealed that the shooting is wrapped up except for a song. Sam looked beautiful with a cute smile in the poster owing a classy appeal. Speaking on this special occasion, producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad said, "Wrapping up the shoot in 100 days, we're making Yashoda on uncompromised budget. With just one song left for the shoot, our CG work is already in progress. The dubbing works begin on the 15th of this month and we'll finish dubbing work for other languages simultaneously."

He also added, "Also, we're planning to promote this Pan-Indian film on a large scale. Keeping all this in mind, we've decided to make the output of this edge-of-the-seat thriller perfectly ready for a Worldwide release. Samantha has shown sheer dedication and commitment in playing the Titular role, especially in the high-octane action sequences. Aiming to release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada, teaser and songs are on the way to raise the expectations."

Samantha is essaying the titular role while Kollywood's ace actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be seen as 'Madhubala' in this most-awaited movie. It also has an ensemble cast of Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada and Priyanka Sharma. This new-age thriller is being directed by Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan and is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the Sridevi Movies banner.

Yashoda movie will be having a new-age plot and is being made in total 5 languages, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Going with the crew details, ace musician Mani Sharma will tune the songs while M Sukumar will handle the cinematography section and Marthand K Venkatesh will edit the unwanted scenes!

Earlier Yashoda movie was announced to hit the big screens on 12th August, 2022 but now, we need to await for the new update!