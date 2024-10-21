‘Samudrudu’ pre-release event held, all set for release

The pre-release event of the action entertainer Samudrudu was held with much fanfare. Produced by Badhavat Kishan under the Keertana Productions banner, the film stars Ramakanth, Avantika, and Bhanushree in lead roles, with veteran actor Suman playing a crucial part. Directed by Nagesh Naradasi, Samudrudu explores the lives of fishermen, focusing on their struggles and livelihood challenges.

The event was attended by notable figures, including director V. Samudra and Telugu Film Producers Council Secretary T. Prasannakumar, who praised the film’s unique concept. The film’s promotional content, including trailers and songs, has already garnered a positive response, raising expectations ahead of its release.

Hero Suman expressed his enthusiasm for the film, highlighting the importance of its story and praising the team’s dedication. Lead actor Ramakanth shared his excitement, comparing the potential success of Samudrudu to that of the hit movie Chatrapati.

Director Nagesh thanked the cast and crew for their hard work, expressing confidence that the movie’s blend of action and emotional depth will resonate with audiences when it hits theaters on October 25.