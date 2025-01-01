Samyukta Menon reflects on 2024; prepares for a promising 2025

Actress Samyukta Menon, who had a brief cameo in Love Me earlier this year, is all set to make her mark in 2025 with an exciting lineup of films across Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam cinema. With several projects in various stages of production, including Sharwa 37 alongside Sharwanand, Swayambhu with Nikhil Siddhartha, and BSS12 starring Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Samyukta is poised for a breakthrough year.

Taking to social media, the actress shared a heartfelt post reflecting on her personal and professional journey in 2024. In her message, Samyukta expressed immense gratitude for her growth over the year, noting it was a time of self-discovery, spiritual awakening, and finding strength during difficult moments. “For me, it was about embracing my freedom – the freedom to be myself, falling in love with my work all over again, and growing stronger mentally and physically,” she wrote.

Travelling played a significant role in her transformation this year. Samyukta recounted her adventures, including an unforgettable off-road experience in Yala during a rainstorm and witnessing the awe-inspiring beauty of a double rainbow and a sunset. A particularly special moment was catching a glimpse of Mount Everest while visiting Bhutan, which she described as "divine" and emotionally overwhelming. “I can’t wait for the day to see it closer,” she added.

Currently in Rishikesh, Samyukta shared how the serene vibes of the Ganges River have helped her process a wide range of emotions. As she teased fans about her upcoming work, she promised that 2025 would be a year to remember, saying, “Even though I didn’t have a release this year, 2025 is gonna be something.”