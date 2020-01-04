Sarileru Neekevvaru Mega Super Event To Be Held Tomorrow

Mahesh Babu starrer 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' is all set for a grand release on the occasion of Pongal. Yesteryear's actress and Lady Superstar Vijayashanti have marked her re-entry into movies after many years.

Directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Anil Sunkara and Dil Raju under A K Entertainments and Sri Venkateshwara Creations banner, this movie is touted to be a complete entertainer. Mahesh will be seen in as Army Major Ajay Krishna while Rashmika Mandanna is the female lead of this movie.

Prakash Raj, Pradeep Rawat, Subba Raju, Sachin Khedkar, Ajay, Hari Teja and Rajendra Prasad will also be seen in pivotal roles and music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Editing is handled by Tammiraju and cinematography is handled by R. Rathnavelu.

As the release date, 11th January 2020 is nearing the makers have organized a grand pre-release event tomorrow. This event will be held at L B Stadium, Hyderabad exactly at 5:04 PM onwards.

Guess who is going to attend this event as a chief guest??? It is none other than our megastar Chiranjeevi.

