Sarileru Neekevvaru's hype and expectations

Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu collaborated for the first time in his career with hattrick director Anil Ravipudi and is all set to enthral the audience with his upcoming movies Sarileru Neekevvaru. Touted to be a high voltage action entertainer, Rashmika Mandanma is playing the female lead in this movie which is also going to feature some senior actors like Vijaya Shanti, Prakash Raj, etc in key roles.

The recently released promo of the party song from the film Daang Daang has already impressed the audiences and it hinted that Mahesh fans will have a great time seeing the actor dance, after a long time. The film unit recently made a statement that the movie is certainly a huge surprise for the audiences and the producer Anil Sunkara promises a wonderful blockbuster at the box-office.

Amid high expectations, the movie will get released on January 11, 2020. Dil Raju in association with and Ramabrahmam Sunkara is bankrolling this project.