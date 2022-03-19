Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Grabs The Attention In The 'Penny' Song Promo

It's a complete surprise package from Tollywood's superstar Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata movie… As said, the makers dropped the promo of the second single "Penny…" and created noise on social media… Guess what, Mahesh's daughter Sitara has made her debut with this movie and stole the hearts with her amazing dancing skills. It is already known that Mahesh's son Gautam made his debut with 1: Nenokkadine movie and now his daughter will also be seen on the big screens.

Mahesh Babu shared the promo of the "Penny…" song on his Twitter page and created a buzz on social media… Take a look!

Along with sharing the song, he also wrote, "She's stealing the show... once again!! #Penny out tomorrow!





The promo starts off with peppy music showcasing Mahesh Babu in a modish avatar and then enters Sitara who looked all amazing and shook her legs to the rocking music. Nakash Aziz's awesome voice and Anantha Sriram's lyrics made the promo must watch!

Even Sitara also shared the promo on her Instagram page and wrote, "Super happy to have collaborated with the amazing team of #SarkaruVaariPaata for #Penny!! Nanna, I hope I make you proud! Presenting the promo of #Penny!"

Speaking about the details of the Sarkaru Vaari Paata movie, it is being directed by young filmmaker Parasuram and is jointly produced by Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and Mythri Movie Makers along with 14 Reels Plus banner. Mahanati fame Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the lead actress in the movie. Even Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju are roped in to play pivotal roles in this film. Ace music director S S Thaman is scoring the songs for this movie while PS Vinod will handle cinematography. Editing is being done by Marthand K Venkatesh. With this movie, Mahesh Babu and SS Thaman are re-uniting after seven years.

Thus Sarkaru Vaari Paata movie will hit the theatres on 12th May, 2022 in the theatres!