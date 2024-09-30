Satya Dev’s ‘Zebra’ teaser: Fresh storytelling approach

Hero Satya Dev is teaming up with Daali Dhananjaya in the upcoming crime and action thriller Zebra, directed by Eashvar Karthic. The makers recently announced the release date with an eye-catching motion poster, and Natural Star Nani unveiled the teaser, sparking excitement among fans.

The teaser introduces the main characters in a unique way, giving viewers a glimpse into the intriguing world of Zebra. Satya Dev plays a character with a white-collar job but an air of slyness, while Priya Bhavani Shankar appears as his love interest. Dhananjaya takes on the role of the main antagonist, portraying a menacing presence. Meanwhile, Sunil and Sathyaraj bring wit to the story with their cunning roles.

Elements such as a chess game, bikes, cars, ships, aeroplanes, and cash feature prominently in the teaser, adding layers of intrigue. One highlight is the humorous exchange about a Wi-Fi password between Sathyaraj, Satya Dev, and Satya, showcasing the film's mix of suspense and humor.

Produced by Padmaja Films Private Ltd and Old Town Pictures, Zebra boasts impressive visuals by cinematographer Satya Ponmar and a captivating score by Ravi Basrur. The teaser makes a lasting impression with its fresh storytelling approach and dynamic elements. Fans can look forward to Zebra hitting theaters on October 31st, just in time for Diwali.