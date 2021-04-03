Satyadev goes to Bollywood!

Satyadev is a young hero who is currently on a role in the Tollywood film industry. The young hero wanted to make sure he comes up with interesting projects. The actor has finally made his mark in the Telugu film industry and we came to know that he is now going to make his debut in the Bollywood film industry.

Satyadev is approached to play a key role in the Bollywood film Ram Sethu. Akshay Kumar plays the lead role in the movie. Satyadev is said to be playing the role of an Archeologist. Abhishek Sharma is the director of the movie. This is going to be a very good opportunity for the actor and we have to see how the Hindi audiences will receive the actor.

On the other hand, Satyadev is acting in the films Timmarusu, Gurtundha Seethakalam, Godse and others. These films are lined up for a grand release this year.