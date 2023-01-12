Senior Actor Ramki Joins The Cast Of Naga Chaitanya And Krithi Shetty's 'Custody'

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Naga Chaitanya is teaming up with young director Venkat Prabhu for a complete entertainer 'Custody'. As the movie has an ensemble cast of Priyamani, Sarath Kumar, Vennela Kishore, Premi Vishwanath, Premgi, Sampath Raj and Arvind Swami, there are many expectations on it. Off late, the makers added senior actor Ramki to the list and welcomed him by sharing the first look poster.

Along with sharing the poster, the makers also wrote, "Another Versatile Actor in our #Custody. We are delighted to Welcome the Most Passionate ACTOR #Ramki garu Onboard. A @vp_offl HUNT #CustodyOnMay12". Ramki looked in all smiles in the first look poster…

In the earlier released poster, lead actor Chaitanya looked with an intense appeal and all of his co-officers are trying to stop him holding him tightly and aiming the guns. His badge discloses his name 'A. Bhiva'. Along with the title 'Custody' even the tag line 'You must be the change, you wish to see in the world' is also catchy and interesting.

Custody is being directed by Venkat Prabhu and is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. Well, another great news is father-son duo Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja are all set to tune the songs for this movie. They are teaming up for the first time! It is Naga Chaitanya's 22nd project while director Venkat's 11th movie!

Popular TV actress of Karthika Deepam serial Vantalakka aka Premi Vishwanath is making her debut into Tollywood with this movie.