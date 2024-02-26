Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Allu Arjun’s son Ayaan singing ‘Dunki’ song; offers ‘Sri Valli’ treat in return

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has expressed his gratitude and admiration for Allu Arjun's son, Ayaan, who recently sang a song from Shah Rukh Khan's film Dunki. Allu Arjun shared a video of Ayaan singing the Hindi song "Lutt Putt Gayi," which quickly went viral.

Responding to the adorable video, Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to express his appreciation. He wrote, "Thank u lil one... you are a flower and fire both rolled into one!!! Now getting my kids to practice singing Allu Arjun’s Srivalli... ha ha."

Allu Arjun, overwhelmed by Shah Rukh Khan's response, reciprocated the gesture with a heartfelt message. He tweeted, "Shah Rukh ji... soo sweet of you. Humbled by your sweet msg. Lots of love."

The exchange between the two stars on social media delighted fans and showcased the camaraderie between Shah Rukh Khan and Allu Arjun. Ayaan's rendition of the song struck a chord not only with his father but also with the Bollywood icon, leading to a heartwarming interaction on Twitter.

The incident reflects the cross-industry admiration and mutual respect among prominent figures in the Indian entertainment industry, bringing joy to fans and followers of both Shah Rukh Khan and Allu Arjun.





Thank u lil one… you are flower and fire both rolled into one!!! Now getting my kids to practice singing @alluarjun’s Srivalli… ha ha https://t.co/XZr29SIhD2 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 25, 2024



