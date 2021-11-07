Shannu's revelation about Deepthi Sunaina's behavior in the BB5 house

Popular Youtuber Shanmukh Jaswanth who is currently in the Bigg Boss house has been friends with fellow housemate Siri. The duo who have done some series together has been staying as best friends in the Bigg Boss house as well.



But for the past few weeks, The duo has been fighting with each other and have been sharing a love-hate relationship. Recently, while playing a task Siri got hurt with the behavior of Shannu and they also argued with each other. Siri even called him a fake friend and blamed that he doesn't know the value of friendship.



In today's episode, Shannu tried various ways to convince Siri. Later, he was seen sitting in the moj room talking to himself and making some comments on his girlfriend Deepthi Sunaina. We already knew that Shannu has made his relationship with Deepthi Sunaina official in Bigg Boss.



Now, he is saying that if he can convince Deepu, then he can convince anyone in the world because it would be a whole different level if she gets hurt. Shanmukh's bold comments on Deepthi Sunaina are now grabbing the attention of everyone.