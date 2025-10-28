Shilpa Shirodkar expresses joy about returning to Telugu cinema with ‘Jatadhara’

The much-awaited supernatural mythological thriller Jatadhara is gearing up for a grand release in Hindi and Telugu on November 7. Starring Sudheer Babu and Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles, this pan-India bilingual promises a visually stunning and emotionally gripping experience. Directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal, the film is presented by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, and jointly produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda. Veteran actress Shilpa Shirodkar makes a remarkable comeback with this film, playing a key role as Shobha.

Speaking at a press meet, Shilpa expressed her joy about returning to Telugu cinema after many years since Brahma. “I play Shobha, a woman greedy for money and power — something very different from my past roles. It was challenging but rewarding,” she said, appreciating the directors for their clarity and vision.

Sharing her experience working with Sudheer Babu, she added, “He’s extremely dedicated and professional. Though we’re related, once on set, we’re just actors.”

Shilpa also expressed gratitude to Mahesh Babu for launching the film’s trailer, calling it a proud and emotional moment.

Promising grand visuals, powerful emotions, and captivating music, Jatadhara is set to deliver a unique cinematic experience. Shilpa concluded, “Audiences in both Telugu and Hindi are eagerly waiting — it’s a film worth the wait.”