Shree Padmini Cinemas Production No.1 Movie Raa..Raja Title and First Look Released
Shree Padmini Cinemas is stepping into production with an interesting horror genre. The film's pre-look has recently created a positive buzz despite...
Shree Padmini Cinemas is stepping into production with an interesting horror genre. The film's pre-look has recently created a positive buzz despite the characters have not being seen in the poster. Now Shree Padmini Cinemas production house has released its first look poster with the title named 'Raa..Raja'.
The entire unit of the film is taking utmost care to keep the casting information in suspense as the script demands with many twists and turns with gripping story line and screenplay. Producer B.S.Prasad has written and directed the film alone and planning to make an official announcement very soon about the theatrical release. A lot of exciting stuff about this movie is on its way to impress the audience for sure. The entire cast and crew of the film are confident about the output of the film and hope that the film will be a hit for sure.
Stay tuned for more updates about Raa..Raja film
Star Cast: Suspense for now
Technical Team:
Banner- Shree Padmini Cinemas
Producer & Director- B.S.Prasad
Presented by- Smt. Padma
D.O.P- Rahul Shri Vatsav
Music - Sekhar Chandra
Art Director - Ramanjaneyulu
Editor - Uppu Maruthi
Action - Nandu Master
Co-Director - Pathan Nagoor Khan
Chief Associates - Suresh Arapati, M. Raja Sekhar
Makeup - Hari
Costumes- Mastan Vali
Dubbing - Saradhi Studios
SFX - Ethiraj
VRX - Jahnavi