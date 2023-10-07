Shree Padmini Cinemas Production No.1 Movie Raa..Raja Title and First Look Released

Shree Padmini Cinemas is stepping into production with an interesting horror genre. The film's pre-look has recently created a positive buzz despite the characters have not being seen in the poster. Now Shree Padmini Cinemas production house has released its first look poster with the title named 'Raa..Raja'.





The entire unit of the film is taking utmost care to keep the casting information in suspense as the script demands with many twists and turns with gripping story line and screenplay. Producer B.S.Prasad has written and directed the film alone and planning to make an official announcement very soon about the theatrical release. A lot of exciting stuff about this movie is on its way to impress the audience for sure. The entire cast and crew of the film are confident about the output of the film and hope that the film will be a hit for sure.





Stay tuned for more updates about Raa..Raja film





Star Cast: Suspense for now





Technical Team:





Banner- Shree Padmini Cinemas

Producer & Director- B.S.Prasad

Presented by- Smt. Padma

D.O.P- Rahul Shri Vatsav

Music - Sekhar Chandra

Art Director - Ramanjaneyulu

Editor - Uppu Maruthi

Action - Nandu Master

Co-Director - Pathan Nagoor Khan

Chief Associates - Suresh Arapati, M. Raja Sekhar

Makeup - Hari

Costumes- Mastan Vali

Dubbing - Saradhi Studios

SFX - Ethiraj

VRX - Jahnavi