Shruti Haasan is my inspiration: Tamannah

Gone are the times that two heroines can never be friends. Nowadays, even star heroines are sharing a great rapport and beautiful actresses Shruti Hassan and Tamannaah Bhatia are the best examples of this.



On this note, recently while talking in an interview, Tamannah said, "Whenever I am sad, I will call Shruti Haasan. I always ask her how she can be active all the time. Shruti takes care of everything in the house. Despite staying alone, she never fails to focus on her career. She is also active on social media platforms. She is an inspiration for me,".



On the work front, Shruti tasted a big hit this year with Krack, starring Ravi Teja in the lead role. Tamannah had two releases on OTT space. Both the actors are currently waiting to resume work. More details will come out soon.

