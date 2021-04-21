Shruti Haasan opens up on being anxious!

Shruti Haasan is one of the actors who never hesitates to talk about her flaws. She openly accepts if there is something she has to learn. Earlier, she also broke silence on depression. Now, she opened up about being anxious and has an important message to share with everyone.

"it's such a tough time - I do silly things, creative things boring chores to lift my spirits - I'm thankful for my lockdown buddies who are relentless photobombers and such lovely souls - today I felt like being unproductive - I felt like stopping for a second and acknowledging my anxiety - in my heart is a prayer for everyone suffering and I meditate on putting out my little bit of good energy out toward the chaos - tell me how you're feeling - let's try and help each other? Let me know if there's any information want me to share or anything we should be talking about ? and in any case here's a giant hug for you." wrote the actress on social media.

On the work front, Shruti Haasan is currently busy working on Prabhas' next film Salaar. Prashanth Neel is the director of the movie.