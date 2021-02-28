Shruti Haasan's Epic Reply To Fan Who Proposed Marriage

Famous multilingual actor Kamal Haasan's daughter Shruthi Haasan is working in the Prashanth Neel directorial "Salaar" which has Tollywood Rebel Star Prabhas as the lead actor.

The actress, who is usually very active on social media, at times grabs the headlines for news regarding her dating, love and breakups. Recently, she had asked Netizens to pose her any questions on Instagram. Most of the questions she received were about her marriage besides various other questions. Shruthi Haasan answered a few selected questions.

For a question from a fan who asked "When are we getting married?", Shruthi answered with "You have dialled a wrong number." To an another question from a fan who asked "What is the easiest way to marry you?", the actress replied with a short sentence "stop it".

Recently, Shruthi Haasan shared a photo of her participation from the sets of the movie "Salaar'. Recently, Shruthi Haasan was seen in the movie "Pitta Kathaalu". She is also working with Vijay Sethupathi in a movie titled 'Laabam". She will also be seen in a lead role with actor Pawan Kalyan in the much awaited movie "Vakeel Saab", a remake of the Tamil movie Nerkonda Paarvati.

It can be recalled that Shruthi got trolled on social media when she was selected for the Kannada movie "Salaar'. The reason being when a news had earlier gone viral about her acting in a Kannada movie, the actress had posted a clarification stating: "I don't have plans to do any Kannada movie for the time being. I would like to make it clear that I have not discussed about this with anyone."

This tweet which the actress had posted in the year 2017 had drawn the wrath of Kannada fans. But Shruthi Haasan has justified her statement telling that she had made that statement due to her tight call sheet in those days and has added that she loves to act in all languages like her father Kamal Haasan.