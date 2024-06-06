Siddharth’s next titled as ‘Miss You’

Siddharth, the charismatic actor who is gearing up for his upcoming role in "Indian 2" alongside Kamal Haasan, has delighted his fans with news of his latest venture, titled "Miss You". The first look poster of this romantic drama was unveiled today by Madhavan, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Sivakarthikeyan, creating a buzz among cinema enthusiasts.

Directed by Rajasekar, known for his work in "Kalathil Santhippom", "Miss You" promises to showcase Siddharth's prowess in the romantic genre, a realm where he has previously garnered widespread acclaim. The film stars Ashika Ranganath, acclaimed for her role in "Vishwambhara", as the female lead. Produced under the banner of 7 Miles Per Second Productions, the movie's music will be composed by the talented Ghibran.

With Siddharth at the helm and a talented team backing the project, "Miss You" is poised to captivate audiences with its blend of romance and emotional depth.