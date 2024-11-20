Siddharth's Romantic Drama Miss You Set to Hit Theaters on November 29

Actor Siddharth is gearing up to make his return to the big screen with Miss You, a heartwarming romantic drama set for a simultaneous release in both Tamil and Telugu on November 29. Directed by N. Rajasekar and produced by 7 Miles Per Second, the film promises to deliver a compelling narrative that explores love, loss, and second chances.

Miss You features Ashika Ranganath as the female lead, alongside an ensemble cast that includes JP, Ponvannan, Naren, Anupama, Rama, Bala Saravanan, Karunakaran, Maaran, and Sashtika. The film explores the emotional journey of a man who finds himself falling in love with a woman he once despised, offering a nuanced take on how relationships evolve after breakups and the complexities of rekindled love.

Siddharth, known for his charming and relatable portrayals of romantic leads, returns to a familiar genre in Miss You, bringing his signature feel-good vibe to the screen. The film's music, composed by the talented Ghibran, is expected to be a major highlight, complementing the beautiful visuals captured by cinematographer KG Venkatesh. Editor Dinesh Ponraj rounds out the technical team, ensuring a polished and engaging cinematic experience.

As the film delves into themes of emotional growth, forgiveness, and the deepening of love, Miss You promises to resonate with audiences of all ages. The stunning visuals, combined with Ghibran's captivating score, create a cinematic experience that is both visually and emotionally enriching.

The Telugu version of the film will be distributed by Asian Suresh, further expanding its reach across South India. With its compelling story and star-studded cast, Miss You is poised to be a major hit this holiday season.