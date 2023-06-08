Live
Siddharth’s video of singing at Sharwanand’s wedding goes viral
Highlights
Actor Siddharth surprised everyone at actor Sharwanand’s wedding by going on stage and singing the song ‘Oye Oye’.
A video of the actor is doing the rounds on social media, where he is seen walking up to the stage and joining the band performing. He is then seen breaking into an impromptu gig as he sings ‘Oye Oye’ from his 2009 Telugu film ‘Oye’.
The actor, who is seen in an all-white suit, receives a thunderous response from the crowd who is seen hooting, whistling and cheering for him as he showcased his vocal prowess.
Siddharth and Sharwanand became good friend after working on the sets of their film ‘Maha Samudram’ last year.
He will next be seen in ‘Takkar’ and ‘Indian 2’, which stars Kamal Haasan.
