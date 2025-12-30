Siddhu Jonnalagadda reunites with Sithara Entertainments

Star Boy Siddhu Jonnalagadda is all set to headline his sixth feature film, marking yet another high-profile collaboration with Sithara Entertainments. The project was officially teased with a striking pre-announcement poster, instantly generating buzz among fans and the film fraternity.

This film marks the third collaboration between Siddhu Jonnalagadda and the successful production banner. Their earlier ventures, DJ Tillu and Tillu Square, turned out to be massive box-office blockbusters, earning cult popularity among audiences. With this new project, the team is now aiming for a hat-trick of hits.

The yet-untitled film is being produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, and presented by Srikara Studios. Adding further excitement to the project, Swaroop RSJ, known for his distinctive narrative style and realistic storytelling, will be handling the story, screenplay, and direction. His involvement promises a layered narrative and a fresh cinematic world.

Siddhu Jonnalagadda, who has earned a reputation for making unconventional and bold choices, will be seen in a new avatar that is said to be intense yet entertaining. The actor continues to reinvent himself with every project, selecting roles that challenge him creatively while offering engaging content to audiences.

With expectations running high following the success of their previous collaborations, this film has already become one of the most anticipated projects in Siddhu’s career. The makers have confirmed that more details regarding the cast, crew, and release plans will be revealed in the coming days.