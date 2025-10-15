Sidhu Jonnalagadda promises a bold and fresh love story with ‘Telusu Kada’

Star boy Sidhu Jonnalagadda is gearing up for the grand release of his next film Telusu Kada, a musical romantic entertainer produced by People Media Factory. Directed by renowned stylist-turned-filmmaker Neeraja Kona, the film features Srinidhi Shetty and Raashi Khanna in key roles. Backed by producers TG Vishwa Prasad and Kriti Prasad, the film has already created significant buzz with its chartbuster songs and engaging teaser. The film is set for a grand theatrical release on October 17.

Speaking at a press conference, Sidhu revealed interesting insights about the film and his character Varun. “Neeraja narrated the story a year and a half ago. The concept was exciting, but I felt the characterization needed to be stronger. Since this film follows Tillu Square, we wanted the character to have depth and uniqueness,” he said.

Sidhu described his role as intense yet entertaining. “Varun looks ordinary but thinks radically. The character is powerful and unpredictable. It will shock the audience but also offer good humor,” he added. Responding to discussions around the film’s bold tone, he clarified, “This is an original film with 80% fresh content. It explores love, relationships, and family emotions in a new way. Every scene is rooted in strong character-driven storytelling.”

He dismissed rumors about missing trailer content. “Except for one fun scene with Viva Harsha, everything in the trailer is part of the film,” he confirmed.

Praising his co-stars, he said, “Raashi and Srinidhi have strong roles. Their performances will surprise audiences, especially in the second half.” He also credited the technical team, including cinematographer Gnana Shekar, editor Naveen, and music composer Thaman, calling their contributions “a major highlight.”

With rising expectations, Sidhu expressed confidence: “Telusu Kada will offer a new cinematic experience. It’s a film close to my heart.”