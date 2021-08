SIIMA Nominations: Here Is The Complete List Of Nominations For 2019 And 2020

It is all known that the SIIMA awards for the year 2019 were not presented due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Thus, the awards for both the years 2019 and 2020 will be presented to the winners on September 18 and 19 in a gala event that will be held in Hyderabad.



As the dates of the event are announced, even the nominations of the categories are also unveiled shortly… Take a look!

1. Best Director

Tamil

2019:

• Lokesh Kanagaraj for Kaithi,

• Thiagarajan Kumararaja for Super Deluxe,

• Vetrimaaran for Asuran,

• Ram for Peranbu and

• Parthiepan for Oththa Seruppu Size 7.

2020:

• Sudha Kongara for Soorarai Pottru,

• AR Murugadoss for Darbar,

• Mysskin for Psycho and

• RS Durai Senthilkumar for Pattas.

Telugu

2019:

• Vamshi Paidipally for Maharshi,

• Nandini Reddy for Oh! Baby,

• Puri Jagannadh for iSmart Shankar,

• Anil Ravipudi for F2,

• Gowtam Tinnanuri for Jersey, and

• Shiva Nirvana for Majili

2020:

• Trivikram Srinivas for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo,

• Anil Ravipudi for Sarileru Neekevvaru,

• Venky Kudumula for Bheeshma,

• Venkatesh Maha for Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya and

• Indraganti Mohana Krishna for V

Kannada

2019:

• Chetan Kumar for Bharaate,

• Jayatheertha for Bell Bottom,

• Hemanth M Rao for Kavaludaari,

• Pavan Wadeyar for Natasaarvabhowma and

• V Harikrishna & Pon Kumaran for Yajamana

2020:

• K S Ashoka for Dia,

• Darling Krishna for Love Mocktail, Pannaga Bharana for French Biryani,

• Duniya Soori for Popcorn Monkey Tiger and

• Manso Re for Act 1978

Malayalam

2019:

• Khalidh Rahman for Unda,

• Geethu Mohandas for Moothon,

• Aashiq Abu for Virus,

• Joshiy for Porinju Mariam Jose and

• Lijo Jose Pellissery for Jallikattu

2020:

Anwar Rasheed for Trance,

Sachy for Ayyappanum Koshiyum,

Midhun Manuel Thomas for Anjaam Paathira,

Zakariya Mohammed for Halal Love Story and

Mahesh Narayanan for C U Soon

2. Best Male actor

Tamil

2019:

• Dhanush for Asuran,

• Vijay Sethupathi for Super Deluxe,

• Vijay for Bigil, Karthi for Kaithi,

• Ajith for Viswasam and

• Sivakarthikeyan for Namma Veettu Pillai

2020:

• Dulquer Salmaan for Kannum Kannum Kollayadithaal,

• Suriya for Soorarai Pottru,

• Udhayanidhi Stalin for Psycho,

• Dhanush for Pattas,

• RJ Balaji for Mookuthi Amman and

• Ashok Selvan for Oh My Kadavule

Telugu

2019:

• Mahesh Babu for Maharshi,

• Ram Pothineni for iSmart Shankar,

• Naga Chaitanya for Majili,

• Varun Tej for Gaddalakonda Ganesh,

• Nani for Jersey and

• Naveen Polishetty for Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya

2020:

• Allu Arjun for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo,

• Mahesh Babu for Sarileru Neekevvaru,

• Sudheer Babu for V,

• Satya Dev for Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya and

• Nithiin for Bheeshma

Kannada

2019:

• Darshan for Yajamana,

• Puneeth Rajkumar for Natasaarvabhowma,

• Srimurali for Bharaate,

• Rakshit Shetty for Avane Sriman Narayana and

• Rishi for Kavaludaari

2020:

• Prajwal Devaraj for Gentleman,

• Danish Sait for French Biryani,

• Dhananjay for Popcorn Monkey Tiger,

• Darling Krishna for Love Mocktail and

• Raj B Shetty for Mayabazar 2016

Malayalam

2019:

• Mohanlal for Lucifer,

• Asif Ali for Kettyolaanu Ente Malakha,

• Suraj Venjarammoodu for Vikruthi and Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25,

• Mammootty for Unda and

• Nivin Pauly for Moothon

2020:

• Prithviraj Sukumaran for Ayyappanum Koshiyum,

• Fahadh Faasil for Trance and C U Soon,

• Tovino Thomas for Forensic,

• Biju Menon for Ayyappanum Koshiyum and

• Kunchacko Boban for Anjaam Paathira

3. Best Female actor

Tamil

2019:

• Nayanthara for Viswasam,

Amala Paul for Aadai,

• Tamannaah for Kanne Kalaimane,

• Manju Warrier for Asuran and

• Jyothika for Raatchasi

2020:

• Keerthy Suresh for Penguin,

• Nayanthara for Mookuthi Amman,

• Aishwarya Rajesh for Ka Pae Ranasingam,

• Aparna Balamurali for Soorarai Pottru and

• Sneha for Pattas

Telugu

2019:

• Pooja Hegde for Maharshi,

• Samantha for Oh! Baby,

• Shraddha Srinath for Jersey,

• Rashmika Mandanna for Dear Comrade, and

• Raashi Khanna for Prathi Roju Pandage

2020:

• Pooja Hegde for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo,

• Rashmika Mandanna for Sarileru Neekevvaru,

• Nabha Natesh for Solo Brathuke So Better,

• Aishwarya Rajesh for World Famous Lover and

• Chandini Chowdary for Colour Photo

Kannada

2019:

• Rashmika Mandanna for Yajamana,

• Shanvi Srivastava for Avane Sriman Narayana,

• Anupama Parameswaran for Natasaarvabhowma,

• Radhika Narayan for Mundina Nildana and

• Rachita Ram for Ayushmanbhava

2020:

• Nivedhitha for Popcorn Monkey Tiger,

• Kushee Ravi for Dia,

• Milana Nagaraj for Love Mocktail,

• Yagna Shetty for Act 1978 and

• Nishvika Naidu for Gentleman

Malayalam

2019:

• Parvathy for Uyare,

• Anna Ben for Helen,

• Rajisha Vijayan for June,

• Nimisha Sajayan for Chola and

• Manju Warrier for Prathi Poovankozhi and Lucifer

2020:

• Anna Ben for Kappela,

• Mamta Mohandas for Forensic,

• Darshana Rajendran for C U Soon,

• Shobana for Varane Avashyamund and

• Anupama Parameswaran for Maniyarayile Ashokan

4. Best Music Director

Tamil

2019:

• Anirudh Ravichander for Petta,

• Imman for Viswasam,

• GV Prakash for Asuran,

• AR Rahman for Bigil and

• Yuvan Shankar Raja for Peranbu

2020:

• Ilaiyaraaja for Psycho,

• GV Prakash Kumar for Soorarai Pottru,

• Leon James for Oh My Kadavule,

• Santhosh Narayanan for Gypsy and

• Masala Coffee for Kannum Kannum Kollyadithaal

Telugu

2019:

• Mani Sharma for iSmart Shankar,

• Anirudh Ravichander for Jersey,

• Gopi Sundar for Majili,

• DSP for Maharshi and

• Mickey J Meyer for Gaddalakonda Ganesh

2020:

• Devi Sri Prasad for Sarileru Neekevvaru,

• S Thaman for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo,

• Mahati Swara Sagar for Bheeshma,

• Amit Trivedi for V and

• Kaala Bhairava for Colour Photo

Kannada

2019:

• Arjun Janya for Bharaate,

• Ajaneesh Lokanath and Charan Raj for Avane Sriman Narayana,

• D Imman for Natasaarvabhowma,

• V Harikrishna for Yajamana and

• Charan Raj for Kavaludaari

2020:

• Udit Haritas for Arishadvarga,

• Raghu Dixit for Love Mocktail,

• Ajaneesh Lokanath for Dia,

• Vasuki Vaibhav for French Biryani and

• Charan Raj for Popcorn Monkey Tiger

Malayalam

2019:

• Vishnu Vijay for Ambili,

• Sushin Shyam for Kumbalangi Nights,

• Shaan Rahman for Love Action Drama and Helen,

• Jakes Bejoy for Ishq and

• Gopi Sundar for Uyare

2020:

• Sushin Shyam for Kappela,

• Jakes Bejoy for Ayyappanum Koshiyum,

• Jackson Vijayan for Trance,

• Alphons Joseph for Varane Avashyamundu and

• Sooraj S Kurup for Kilometers & Kilometers