‘Simba’ movie gains momentum on OTT

The recent floods in both Telugu states have sent out a strong lesson about how nature can be so destructive. The film Simba deals with the topic of environmental protection - of how we should and must protect nature so that it can survive us as well. The movie goes around the idea "Vruksho Rakshati Rakshitah" or in simple words, "Protect the trees, and they will protect you".





Simba is an independent directorial debut by Murali Manohar Reddy of Sampath Nandi Team Works and Raj Dasari Productions. The film features a great cast with Anasuya, JagapathiBabu, Vasishta, and Srinath in prominent roles. Even at the box office, Simba was appreciated by critics for its innovative idea. Like many other message-films, though the audience did not respond significantly to it at theatres.



Interestingly, Simba found a new life in OTT platforms and has trended for the last 10 days. Available on Amazon Prime and Aha, this one has climbed quite a way and finds itself just within the top 6 on Amazon Prime. Such powerful dialogues and scenes turned out to be great supporters of the film, especially when the general topic of environmental issues is now atop public consciousness.

The film, shot by Murali Manohar, is an OTT-winning debut. The audiences are surely thankful for the strong message along with the visionary storytelling. While the list of fresh releases keeps coming every week, Simba still manages to place itself firmly and proves that meaningful cinema exists in the digital world as well.