SIMBAA set for release August 9th

"Simbaa," starring Anasuya and Jagapathi Babu, is set to impress everyone upon its release on August 9. Produced by Sampath Nandi and Dasari Rajendara Reddy under the banners of Sampath Nandi Team Works and Raj Dasari Productions, the film is presented by Sampath Nandi and directed by Murali Manohar. The pre-release event was held on Saturday, with former Rajya Sabha members Santhosh Kumar, MLA Vijaya Ramana Rao, and Raj Thakur serving as the chief guests.

Sampath Nandi shared, “The inspiration for this movie came from Udaya Bhanu, who challenged me as part of the Green India Challenge. Following this, Santosh and KCR became aware of Haritaharam. At that time, I heard this story, which is eye-opening, entertaining, and carries a meaningful message. Although I usually suggest mass commercial stories to our producer Rajender Reddy, he chose the story of 'Simbaa' with the intention of contributing positively to society. This film should be a big hit for such a noble person. I am grateful to Poorna and Raghava for their help in the production, and to Kishore for his scientific assistance and Vijay for the script idea. The film releases on August 9, and I believe it will not disappoint; it will certainly impress viewers.”

Murali Manohar added, “‘Simbaa’ comes with a new story and a fresh perspective. Sampath Nandi has written a wonderful story, which I had the privilege to direct. Rajender Reddy's vision was instrumental in bringing this project to life, and I am grateful for his support. I was inspired by Jagapathi Babu’s dedication and was amazed by Anasuya’s performance. Thanks to everyone on the team for their contributions. Our film is releasing on August 9, and I encourage everyone to watch and support it.”

Producer Rajender Reddy commented, “Vanajivi Ramaiah planted over one crore saplings, which are included in school textbooks. We were inspired by this and wrote our story with a focus on nature. Without nature, we cannot exist, and we know the consequences of its anger. We plan to start a tree-planting program in our village and will be giving a few thousand plants to Chiranjeevi on his birthday, August 22. We intend to use the film's profits for this initiative. Thanks to everyone who attended our event. No film has presented such a concept before in Indian cinema. I appreciate everyone who worked on the film. Our movie is set to release on August 9, so please watch it.”

Anasuya stated, “I am grateful to the audience for their appreciation, which allows me to take on such roles. 'Simmba' will impress everyone. I thank Sampath Nandi, Murali, and Rajender for giving me such a wonderful role. It was a pleasure to work with a great team, including Kasthuri Madam, Gautami Madam, and Jagapathi Babu. The DOP has done a fantastic job, and music director Krishna Saurabh has provided excellent RR and songs. Thanks to everyone who attended our event. I will continue to take on roles that make you all proud. Our film releases on August 9, so don’t miss it.”

Jagapathi Babu said, “Simbaa is not a documentary but a film connected to the theme of trees. Everyone appreciates this concept. Our film will be released on August 9. I urge everyone to watch it.”

Former Rajya Sabha member Santhosh Kumar commented, “At the film event, we emphasized the importance of planting saplings. Rajender has created a film with a meaningful message. Movies like this deserve to be big hits. Best wishes to everyone involved in Simbaa”

Bhanuchander stated, “Rajender is my friend. I wish him all the best for making a film with such a positive message rather than focusing solely on commercial success. The trailer shows that the film offers more than just a message. It piqued my interest, and I encourage everyone to watch and support the film when it releases on August 9.”

MLA Vijaya Ramana Rao said, “We are proud of Sampath Nandi for reaching this level. Rajender Reddy and Sampath Nandi have collaborated to produce a film that highlights the beauty and conservation of nature. This film should be a big success. The government continues to promote programs like the Green Challenge and Haritaharam, and I hope this film also achieves great success for the producers.”

Raj Thakur commented, “I am pleased that Rajender, from our area, has produced such a commendable film. I hope it becomes a big hit and leads to more films of this nature. Best wishes to the entire cast and crew of this film with a positive message. Everyone should follow the principle 'Rakshiti Rakshita' concerning trees.”

Sammi Reddy said, “I am happy that Rajender Reddy from our village is making such a valuable film. The government is focused on green initiatives, and there are many plants available. Everyone should engage in planting. The audience should support a film with such a message.”

Ramesh Reddy remarked, “Simbaa was made to convey a positive message beyond just commercial interests. There should be more films like this, and the audience should appreciate such movies. Nature is vital, and we need to protect it to prevent disasters. Best wishes to the team for making this film.”

Rajasekhar Reddy commented, “Sampath Nandi’s passion for nature is evident in this film, which aims to address how to preserve nature. I support his noble cause and we have planted one lakh saplings from our company, ensuring their protection. More films like this are needed, and everyone should support such movies.”

Music director Krishna Saurabh said, “When I first heard the story, I started with the theme for Simbaa. This marked the beginning of our journey. I am grateful to the director and producers for this opportunity. We created unique themes for each character in the film. I encourage everyone to watch our movie in theaters on August 9.”

Divi said, “I’m thankful to the directors for the opportunity to be part of Simbaa. After three years, I got this chance when I met Murali during the Paper Boy shoot. It’s a pleasure to act in such a great film. I believe the movie will be well-received by everyone.”

Srinath Maganti said, “I am offering movie tickets to those who send me photos of their plants on social media. Such films are rare, and our movie is coming out on August 9. I encourage everyone to watch it.”

Kasturi Shankar said, “I have done some scenes with Jagapathi Babu in this film and met the rest of the team. A film like this deserves government support, and they should consider tax exemptions for it.”