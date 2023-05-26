Live
Sitara Ghattamaneni: First Indian Star Kid to Endorse Premium Jewellery Brand PMJ Jewellery
Sitara Ghattamaneni, once known as the doting little daughter of Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, has embarked on her own journey to fame and popularity, particularly on social media. Now, taking a significant leap forward, the young girl has achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the first Indian star kid to secure a major advertising contract as the brand ambassador for a renowned premium jewellery brand.
Sitara has been offered an astounding remuneration for this endorsement deal with PMJ Jewellery, adding another milestone to her burgeoning career. To ensure utmost secrecy, an extravagant ad film was recently shot at an undisclosed location over a span of three days. The production involved the collaboration of some of India's most talented technicians, promising a visual spectacle for the viewers.
The grand launch of the television commercial (TVC) featuring Sitara Ghattamaneni and the subsequent extensive promotional campaigns on various platforms will be unveiled in the upcoming days. Stay tuned for more exciting details about this highly anticipated ad shoot.