Sithara Entertainments announces ‘MAD Square;’ pooja ceremony held

Sithara Entertainments, renowned for nurturing young talent and delivering surprise blockbusters, is set to continue its streak with the sequel to the hit comedy caper "MAD." Following the success of films like "DJ Tillu," "Jersey," and "Tillu Square," the production house is gearing up for "MAD Square," promising double the madness and entertainment.

Director Kalyan Shankar, who made his debut with "MAD," returns to helm the sequel, showcasing the fearlessness and content-driven approach that Sithara Entertainments is known for. With a focus on fostering young directors and actors, the production house aims to replicate the success of its previous ventures.

The original MAD trio - Narne Nithin, Sangeeth Shobhan, and Ram Nithin - reunite for the sequel, while details about the female cast are yet to be announced. Promising to deliver double the madness of the original, the makers have expressed confidence in the film's success, vowing to take the audience on a rollercoaster ride of laughter and entertainment.

The launch event for "MAD Square" was attended by prominent personalities from the industry, including Star Boy Siddhu Jonnalagadda and director KV Anudeep. Siddhu Jonnalagadda, handed over the script to director Kalyan Shankar, expressing his wishes for another double blockbuster success for Sithara Entertainments.

Producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi's family, including his daughter Shika Suryadevara and sisters Haarika Suryadevara and Hassine Suryadevara, graced the occasion, emphasizing the sentiment of success that has accompanied previous ventures like "DJ Tillu" and "Tillu Square."

Backed by Suryadevara Haarika and Sai Soujanya of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, "MAD Square" promises to deliver maximum entertainment to audiences. Major technicians from the original "MAD" are returning for the sequel, ensuring continuity in quality and visual appeal.

With cinematography by Shamdat, editing by Navin Nooli, and music composition by Bheems Ceciroleo, "MAD Square" is poised to be a riotous entertainer that will leave audiences craving for more. The makers are confident that the film will replicate the success of its predecessor and offer a memorable cinematic experience to viewers.















