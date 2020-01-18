'Sitharala Sirapadu' finally hits Youtube

Tollywood Stylish Star Allu Arjun and Wizard of the words Trivikram Srinivas' recent outing 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' recently got released and has been receiving a thumping response from the audience.

All the songs from the movie have already become chartbusters. But the makers have hidden a folk song 'Sittharala Sirapadu' as a surprise for the audience. The song which comes in the climax of the film became one of the major highlights of the movie has created magic with his tunes. Also, the voice of Soorranna and Saketh Komanduri added more strength to the song. Especially Allu Arjun's energy in the fight sequence made the visuals even more impressive. Today, the makers have finally unveiled the lyrical video of the song which is now going viral on the internet.

Pooja Hegde played the female lead in this movie which also features actors like Tabu, Murali Sharma, Jaya Ram, Sachin Khedekar etc in crucial roles.



