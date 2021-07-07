Six projects in Balakrishna's pipeline

Nandamuri Balakrishna who has been quiet for the past few days is now getting busy with back-to-back projects. This senior Hero is currently busy with his upcoming film 'Akhanda' under the direction of Boyapati Srinu.



Touted to be the third project of Balayya and Boyapati together after 'Simha' and 'Legend', the makers are yet to announce the release date of the film. On the other hand, Balakrishna has been giving tough competition to young heroes in terms of signing the projects. The actor who is on a signing spree has announced his next project with the Mythri Movie Makers banner. After that, the 'Dictator' actor will do a movie under Dil Raju's production banner. Balakrishna has reportedly taken advance for a project from producer C Kalyan as well. It seems like Matinee Entertainments and AK Entertainments banners also gave huge amounts as advances to Balakrishna.



Raj Kandukuri is also planning to do a film with NBK and met with him to discuss the same. If Balakrishna gives his nod to the film, the Sithara Entertainments banner will pool resources for this film. The actor will be busy for at least three years to complete all his commitments.

