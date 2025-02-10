Sree Vishnu’s ‘#Single’ glimpse: Ahilarious ride!

Sree Vishnu is back to entertain with his upcoming film, #Single, directed by Caarthick Raju of Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene fame. The film is presented by Allu Aravind under the Geetha Arts banner, while Vidya Koppineedi, Bhanu Pratapa, and Riyaz Chowdary are producing it under Kalya Films.

The makers unveiled the title along with a witty and entertaining glimpse, introducing Sree Vishnu as a man who takes pride in his single status. He hilariously declares himself as the reason why his best friend, played by Vennela Kishore, remains single too!

In the video, Sree Vishnu is seen strolling through a park filled with couples, mischievously disturbing lovebirds by bursting crackers and celebrating his solo life with enthusiasm. The catchy background track ‘Ontari Vadini Nenu’ amplifies the fun factor. The glimpse also introduces Ketika Sharma and Ivana, hinting at a potential romantic twist in the film.

With R. Velraj handling cinematography and Vishal Chandrashekar composing the music, #Single promises a laugh-out-loud entertainer that celebrates the joys of being single. Fans can expect a fun-filled and quirky cinematic experience!







