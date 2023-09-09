Srikanth Addala’s ‘Peddha Kapu-1’ trailer to be out on Sep 11th

The release date of Sensible director Srikanth Addala’s new-age political thriller “Peddha Kapu-1” starring Virat Karrna in the lead is fast approaching. The movie produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy of Dwaraka Creations who delivered the massive blockbuster “Akhanda” will hit the screens on September 29th.

While the musical promotions began on a chartbuster note with the first single topping the music charts, the teaser set good expectations. Now, the makers have come up with an update on the film’s trailer date. It will be out on September 11th. Director Srikanth Addala unveiled a video to disclose the core point of the movie through a note in the announcement video.

As revealed through the teaser, “Peddha Kapu-1” is a film based on oppression and confrontation. The trailer is expected to unveil more about the movie.

Chota K Naidu handles the cinematography, wherein Mickey J Meyer provides the music. Miryala Sathyanarayana Reddy presents the movie, while Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor. India's leading action director Peter Heins supervises fights and Raju Sundaram is the choreographer.

Pragathi Srivastava will be seen as the love interest of the protagonist. Rao Ramesh, Naga Babu, Tanikella Bharani, Brigada Saga, Rajeev Kanakala, Anusuya, Eeshwari Rao, Naren, and others will be seen in pivotal roles.