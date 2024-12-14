Srikanth looks excited working in ‘Game Changer;’ says his character filled with multiple emotions

Actor Srikanth, who plays a pivotal role in the highly anticipated film Game Changer, shared exciting insights into his character and the making of the movie. Directed by the legendary Shankar and starring Ram Charan, the film is set to release worldwide on January 10 in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

Srikanth described his character as "completely new" and "complex," with a unique look achieved through extensive prosthetic makeup. He revealed that it took four hours to get into character, adding that playing such a role was challenging yet rewarding. His character, filled with suspense and multiple emotions, is integral to the film's plot, which includes high-octane action and unexpected twists.

Talking about his experience working with Shankar, Srikanth praised the director’s patience and perfectionism, noting that Shankar ensures every shot is executed perfectly. He also expressed excitement over the dynamic cast, including S.J. Suryah, Jayaram, and Samudrakhani, all of whom share crucial scenes with him.

When asked about his transformation as an actor over the years, Srikanth reflected on his career, mentioning the different roles he's played in films like Devara and Akhanda, and how Game Changer represents yet another new and challenging experience.

He also revealed a lighthearted moment about his character’s look, explaining that his mother was shocked when she saw his transformed appearance, calling him "Hey Baby" in surprise.

Looking ahead, Srikanth teased his future projects, including roles in films with Sai Dharam Tej and Kalyan Ram, as well as a web series titled Sushmita Golden Box. He also shared his pride in his son Roshan, who is currently busy with the shooting of the film ‘Champion.’ He also mentioned that his younger son is pursuing his education and no one knows his plans regarding what’s next.











