SS Rajamouli accepts Arjun Reddy director's challenge

Tollywood: Sandeep Reddy Vanga is one of the popular directors in the Indian film industry now. With Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh, the director caught the attention of everyone. Sandeep has now come up with a BeTheRealMan challenge on Twitter and Rajamouli echoed his thoughts.

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to his Twitter profile and wrote, "Man can be a great domestic worker and a real man will never let his woman work all by herself specially during this No maid times & Quarantine. Please help in domestic work. #BetheREALMAN. I request @ssrajamouli sir to pass it on and inspire more by uploading a video :-)"

I request @ssrajamouli sir to pass it on and inspire more by uploading a video :-)

Rajamouli too agreed to spread the word. Responding to the director's tweet, SS Rajamouli posted, "Challenge accepted, Sandeep! It is important we share the work load at home and I will post my home workout tomorrow. #BetheREALMAN"

It is important we share the work load at home and I will post my home workout tomorrow... #BetheREALMAN

On the work front, Rajamouli is currently working on the film RRR and there is no clarity on Sandeep Reddy's next film.