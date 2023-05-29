SS Rajamouli Joins the Praise for 'Mem Famous'

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli expressed his admiration for the latest Telugu movie "Mem Famous" and praised the performances of the cast, including actor-director Sumanth Prabhas. Rajamouli took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the movie, stating that he thoroughly enjoyed it in the theater. He particularly praised Sumanth's talent as an actor and director, mentioning that he has a bright future in both roles. Rajamouli also commended the natural performances of the entire cast and recommended the film to everyone, especially highlighting the character played by Anji mama.

Rajamouli's tweet followed Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's recent praise for the film. Mahesh also took to Twitter to share his thoughts, describing "Mem Famous" as brilliant and expressing astonishment at the performances of all the actors involved. He specifically mentioned Sumanth's talent in both directing and playing the lead role.

"Mem Famous" opened in cinemas last week and received mixed reviews. Based on the trailer, the film appears to be an endearing buddy comedy, revolving around a protagonist who gains unexpected notoriety for his carefree and unemployed lifestyle. Despite facing ridicule and humiliation from the villagers, the hero chooses to embrace a life filled with happiness and lives it to the fullest, promising an uplifting story.

The film is performing decently at the box office. As for SS Rajamouli, he is currently occupied with the pre-production work of his next movie, a globe-trotting adventure featuring Mahesh Babu in the lead role. The movie will begin filming soon after Mahesh completes his ongoing project with director Trivikram Srinivas.