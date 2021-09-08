Star Heroines locked for ICON

Tollywood: ICON is one of the upcoming films in the Telugu film industry. Allu Arjun plays the lead role in the movie. The film will be directed by Venu Sriram. Dil Raju is the film's producer. Interestingly, there are a lot of rumors going around the film. One of them is about the film's leading ladies.

Going by the current buzz, the film will feature Pooja Hegde as the primary female lead and Krithi Shetty as the second female lead. Allu Arjun already worked with Pooja Hegde in Duvvada Jagannadham and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo but he has not shared the screen space with Krithi Shetty yet.

As of now, there is no clarity on when the project will hit the floors but it will begin only after Allu Arjun wraps up the shoot of his new film Pushpa, under the direction of Sukumar.