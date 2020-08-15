Star music director pray for the recovery of SP Balasubrahmanyam

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is under a critical condition right now due to the coronavirus. He is under life support and being treated at MGM Hospitals in Chennai. The whole Indian film fraternity is now praying for the speedy recovery of SPB. Star composers Ilayaraja, Mani Sharma and Devi Sri Prasad shared their prayers on social media.

Yesterday, Devi Sri Prasad tweeted, "Lets all Strongly Pray to GOD for our GOD OF SINGING. #SPBalasubrahmanyam sirr We all know U will come back STRONG & FINE. To bless our LIVES with ur DIVINE VOICE as always Lov U sir .. Ur Health will be Pefectly Fine."

Later, he shared Ilayaraja's video and wrote, "RAJA of MUSIC. RAJA of FRIENDSHIP. I got so emotional watching this! Very Soon we r gonna see #Ilayaraja sir & #SPB sir on STAGE together n Celebrate as sn as d PANDEMIC gets Over. D way He said "Balu Seeggaram Vaa". I got goosebumps n tears. #GetWellSoonSPB."

After that, Devi shared Mani Sharma's prayers by writing, "Since #MANISHARMA garu is not on TWITTER, I am posting his Concern & Prayers 4 SPB sir. Just had a long conversation with Him abt #SPB SIR & d touching message from #Ilayaraja sir. D news that he is stable is relieving! Let's keep Praying 4 d #LegendSPB #GetWellSoonSPB."

