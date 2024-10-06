Star producer Dil Raju unveils title poster of ‘Trikaala’

The highly anticipated film ‘Trikaala,’ bankrolled in a prestigious manner by Minerva Pictures, has been the cynosure of all eyes. Ace producer Dil Raju has just released its first look poster, sending waves of excitement through fans. Directed by the visionary Mani Tellaguti, ‘Trikaala’ promises to be a spellbinding journey that blends fantasy and horror, featuring Shraddha Das, Ajay, and the talented child prodigy Master Mahendran in lead roles.





Set against the backdrop of the legendary Kumari Khandam, an ancient, mystical land shrouded in folklore, the film’s tagline, “Script of God,” hints at a deeply immersive and enigmatic storyline. Under the banner of Rithvik Siddharth’s Minerva Pictures, ‘Trikaala’ is a visual and narrative spectacle that taps into rich cultural myths while pushing the boundaries of contemporary cinema. The film has undergon meticulous post-production, with extensive work done to craft a hauntingly atmospheric world that blends fantasy with eerie, otherworldly horror. Its intricate visuals and powerful performances are set to redefine how fantasy and horror are portrayed on screen.



With the team hinting at further exciting announcements, fans can only expect the intrigue to grow. Prepare yourself for a cinematic journey unlike any other as ‘Trikaala’ gears up to cast its spell and take audiences into a realm where enchantment and terror collide. Stay tuned—’Trikaala’ is coming soon to a theater near you! The film will be released in various Indian languages, and the makers will soon announce the film’s release date.