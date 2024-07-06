Sudha Kongara reveals details about her film with Suriya

Director Sudha Kongara, celebrated for her National Award-winning film 'Soorarai Pottru (Aakasham Ne Haddu Ra),' is set to collaborate once again with Suriya for their upcoming project titled 'Poorananooru.' In a recent interview, Sudha Kongara revealed intriguing details about the film, describing it as an anti-system narrative set amidst the backdrop of the 1960s anti-Hindi imposition movement.

"It is an anti-oppression film," Sudha elaborated. "All my films have fought against the oppression prevalent in society." Drawing parallels to her previous work, she emphasized the theme of overcoming barriers, citing the portrayal of a girl boxer in 'Saala Khadoos' who defies patriarchal norms.

Starring Dulquer Salmaan, Nazriya, and Vijay Varma alongside Suriya, 'Poorananooru' promises to be a poignant exploration of societal resistance and resilience. Suriya's 2D Entertainment will produce the film on a grand scale, with acclaimed composer GV Prakash Kumar handling the music.

"This film marks a significant milestone as the 43rd in Suriya’s illustrious career," Sudha noted, highlighting the project's ambitious scope and thematic depth. As anticipation builds for 'Poorananooru,' audiences await another powerful collaboration between Sudha Kongara and Suriya, known for their ability to deliver impactful narratives that resonate deeply with viewers.