Sudheer as fearless cop

Natural Star Nani and Sudheer Babu are all set to lock horns in 'V', an action thriller that is being directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti.

The entire shoot of the film got completed and the makers unveiled the first look of Sudheer Babu, who plays a fearless cop in the film. Sudheer Babu is the saviour in the film tagged as 'Rakshakudu' in 'V.' He looks angry, stylish and perfect in the role, aver makers.

The first look of Nani will be unveiled shortly. Nani plays a role with grey shades in 'V.' Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari are the leading ladies. Bollywood top music composer Amit Trivedi is composing the music.

The film is aimed for March 25 release and Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers. It is new-age film with an innovative screenplay that is the major highlight of the film.



