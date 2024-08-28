Live
Sundeep Kishan and Trinadha Rao Nakkina's Film 'Majaka' Set for a Big Budget
Telugu actor Sundeep Kishan is gearing up for his next film, Majaka, directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina.
Telugu actor Sundeep Kishan is gearing up for his next film, Majaka, directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina. The film is reportedly set to have a budget that might touch or even exceed Rs. 30 crores, marking the highest budget for a solo film in Sundeep Kishan's career.
Sundeep Kishan, who has seen a rise in popularity after the success of his recent film Raayan, is now commanding a higher fee for his projects. For Majaka, the actor is reportedly demanding Rs. 6 crores as his remuneration, a significant increase reflecting his growing stature in the industry. This demand is a notable leap in his career, especially considering the financial dynamics of Tollywood, where actor fees often correlate with box office performance.
Director Trinadha Rao Nakkina, known for his commercial hit, is coming off the success of his previous film Dhamaka, which was well-received at the box office. With both the actor and director riding high on their recent successes, Majaka is generating substantial buzz in the industry.
As Majaka heads into production, the film’s sizable budget and the combination of Kishan’s rising star power and Nakkina's directorial prowess are expected to make it one of the most anticipated films in Telugu cinema. Fans and industry insiders are eagerly waiting to see if this collaboration will deliver yet another hit.