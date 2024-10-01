‘Swag’ explores the conflict between matriarchy and patriarchy: Sree Vishnu

After the success of Raja Raja Chora, actor Sree Vishnu, director Hasith Goli, and People Media Factory have teamed up once again for their new venture, Swag, set for a grand release on October 4, 2024. With the film already creating significant buzz, Sree Vishnu recently shared insights about the movie and his role in it.

The actor explained that Swag stands for "Welcome to the Swaganika family." The movie is a family drama set in the 1500s that explores the conflict between matriarchy and patriarchy. It aims to address the question, "Who is greater, the male or the female?" Crafted with confidence, the film is designed for Telugu audiences who are known to embrace innovative narratives. The story has a grand scope, and Vishnu is hopeful that it will be well-received for its engaging portrayal of this social conflict.

In Swag, Sree Vishnu will be seen in four different roles from the same family, marking his first time taking on multiple roles in a single film. He acknowledged that this was challenging, particularly with the varied get-ups and dialogue delivery. However, he believes the effort was worthwhile, as the film imparts important lessons about heritage and family values. He is optimistic that the movie will stand out as one of the finest in his career. The character Singa was the easiest for him to portray, while the other three roles proved more demanding.

Vishnu praised Ritu Varma’s role in the film, highlighting her character’s transformation as a significant and impactful aspect of the story, particularly for female viewers. He also shared his positive experience working with composer Vivek Sagar, noting that the music adds depth to the theatrical experience. As for what audiences can expect from Swag, Vishnu promised a fresh story filled with surprising twists, making it an ideal family entertainer for the festive season. Additionally, Sree Vishnu revealed that he is currently working on a thriller as well as an entertainer with Geetha Arts, offering fans even more to look forward to.