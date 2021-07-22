Taapsee turns a detective in Tirupathi!

Talented Beauty Taapsee Pannu has now become one of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood. The actress who shared the screen space with superstars like Amitabh Bachchan has been receiving some good opportunities from offers from Telugu as well.



Taapsee Pannu who is currently enjoying the success of her recent digital release Haseen Dilruba is all set to mark her comeback into Telugu with 'Mission Impossible'. Matinee Entertainments Banner is bankrolling this project. 'Agent Sai Srinivas Atreya' fame Swaroop is helming this project. Touted to be a hunting backdrop film, the entire movie will have a village backdrop. According to the latest buzz, Taapsee will be playing the role of a detective. The shooting of the movie is currently taking place in Hyderabad and Taapsee will join the shooting sets very soon.



Apart from this film, Taapsee also has a bunch of projects in her pipeline including Rashmi Rocket, Loop Lapeta, Shabhash Mithu, Jana Gana Mana, Annabelle Subramaniam, Alien, etc.