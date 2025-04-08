Tamannaah unleashes divine fury in ‘Odela 2’ trailer

Get ready for a mystical showdown as Odela 2, the highly awaited supernatural thriller, gears up for a theatrical release on April 17, 2025. Directed by Ashok Teja, the film stars Tamannaah Bhatia in a commanding and fierce avatar that’s set to leave audiences spellbound.

The newly released trailer has already amped up excitement, offering a haunting glimpse into the cursed town of Odela. At the heart of the chaos is a dark sorcerer, played menacingly by Vasishta N. Simha, whose sinister rituals wreak havoc on innocent villagers—especially women. But rising against him is Shiva Shakthi, portrayed by Tamannaah, a divine force on a mission to cleanse the land of evil.

With spine-chilling visuals and top-notch VFX, Odela 2 is poised to deliver an intense blend of myth, mysticism, and action. The background score by Ajaneesh Loknath adds a pulse-pounding edge to the film’s atmosphere, enhancing every eerie and epic moment in the trailer.

Joining Tamannaah in pivotal roles are Hebah Patel, Murali Sharma, Sharath Lohitashwa, and others, rounding out a solid ensemble cast. Produced by Director Sampath and Madhu, the film promises not just scares, but a deeper battle between divine justice and demonic power.

With its powerful narrative and Tamannaah’s dynamic performance at the center, Odela 2 might just be 2025’s most gripping supernatural spectacle. Don’t miss this cinematic clash of good versus evil when it storms into theaters this April!