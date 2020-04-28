Tamannaah's Throwback Pictures Mark 3 Years Of Baahubali 2
When maverick Tollywood filmmaker visualised something as big as Baahubali, little did he expect the movie to go on to break all records at box office. The movie made on a massive scale not only set new benchmarks in Indian cinema but also garnered a lot of attention worldwide.
The movie starred Telugu rebel star Prabhas, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, Nasser, Ramya Krishna in ket roles. The film was a huge moneyspinner at the box office. It's three years since Baahubali 2 hit theatres and lead actress Tamannaah shared pictures from the movie sets shot during the shoot. The pictures have earned a lot of love from fans who have been widely sharing it on social media.
Have a look at the pictures shared by the Baahubali actress
Can't imagine we are already celebrating 3 glorious years of the magnificent and opulent #Baahubali2 ❤️ Still remember my first day on the sets when my dream of being directed by @ssrajamouli sir came true. 🤩 A big big THANK YOU to the entire team of Baahubali who worked like a big happy family and our audiences for loving the movie and pouring in unconditional love every single day.🔥❤️ #3YrsForMightyBaahubali2 @actorprabhas @ranadaggubati @sweetysherai @shobuy_ @anushkashettyofficial @baahubalimovie
It is learnt that Baahubali earned nearly 1200 crores at the box office, which no other movie could earn till date. The movie was made on a budget of Rs 180 crores way back in the year in 2015 while Baahubali 2 was made on a budget of Rs 250 crores in the year 2017. The movies were produced under the Arka Media Works banner and the story was penned by KV Vijayendra Prasad.