Tamannaah's Throwback Pictures Mark 3 Years Of Baahubali 2

When maverick Tollywood filmmaker visualised something as big as Baahubali, little did he expect the movie to go on to break all records at box office. The movie made on a massive scale not only set new benchmarks in Indian cinema but also garnered a lot of attention worldwide.

The movie starred Telugu rebel star Prabhas, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, Nasser, Ramya Krishna in ket roles. The film was a huge moneyspinner at the box office. It's three years since Baahubali 2 hit theatres and lead actress Tamannaah shared pictures from the movie sets shot during the shoot. The pictures have earned a lot of love from fans who have been widely sharing it on social media.

It is learnt that Baahubali earned nearly 1200 crores at the box office, which no other movie could earn till date. The movie was made on a budget of Rs 180 crores way back in the year in 2015 while Baahubali 2 was made on a budget of Rs 250 crores in the year 2017. The movies were produced under the Arka Media Works banner and the story was penned by KV Vijayendra Prasad.