Awareness & support programme for special needs students held

Yemmiganur: As pecial Awareness and Support Programme for Children with Special Needs (CwSN) was organised on Thursday under the supervision of Additional Project Coordinator, Dr NB Lokaraj, at the Government High School campus in Yemmiganur, as part of the initiatives undertaken by Andhra Pradesh Samagra Shiksha (APSS).

The programme focused on strengthening inclusive education, providing access to assistive services, and creating awareness among parents and guardians regarding available government support mechanisms.

The event witnessed the participation of 115 special needs students and 115 escorts, bringing the total attendance to 240 individuals. Resource personnel explained various support structures, guidance strategies, and assistive learning equipment designed to address different disabilities. Experts also interacted with the students and their parents to identify individual needs and ensure appropriate service planning for better academic integration and personal development.