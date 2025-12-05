Anakapalli SP underlines importance of SOPs

Anakapalli:District Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha underlined the importance of following SOPs and adhering to safety protocols during his visit to a pharma company in Parawada on Thursday.

The SP, along with Parawada Sub-Division DSP V. Vishnu Swaroop, visited the Mankind Pharma Company, while the company representatives gave a detailed presentation on the security procedures being implemented in the organisation, including SOPs, handling hazardous material and emergency response protocols.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP stated that strict adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) could effectively prevent accidents. He mentioned that safe handling of hazardous chemicals, quick response during emergencies, and regular conduct of mock drills were crucial for keeping a check on industrial accidents. The SP suggested that housekeeping in the industry and waste-material disposal methods should be implemented in an effective manner. The SP further told the employees that they should remain alert to cyber fraud and be extremely cautious.