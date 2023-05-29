Teddy: Allu Sirish Announces His Next Movie And The First Look Will Be Unveiled Tomorrow

Mega hero Allu Sirish was last seen in the Urvashivo Rakshasivo movie which bagged a decent status at the ticket windows. Now, he is all set to entertain the movie buffs with another action thriller which is the remake of Arya’s ‘Teddy’. Off late, the makers dropped the pre look poster and announced that the first look and glimpse will be unveiled tomorrow…

Allu Sirish also shared the pre-look poster on his Twitter page and treated all his fans…

Me & my co-star from my next film! Will be sharing the first look & glimpse tomorrow, 30th May at 4:05pm. Stay tuned! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/GBXDTxpWpN — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) May 29, 2023

The poster showcased Allu Sirish from the back along with his bestie Teddy in the metro.

Teddy movie is being directed by Sam Anton and produced by Gyanavel Raja under the Studio Green banner. Teddy is a Kollywood remake and it showcases the story of a teddy which has the soul of the lead actress. She tries to find her body with the help of Arya to chase the mystery behind it.