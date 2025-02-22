Teja Sajja’s ‘Mirai’ set for a grand release on Aug 1st

Superhero Teja Sajja, fresh off the massive success of ‘Hanu-Man’, is gearing up for another action-packed spectacle with his next film, ‘Mirai’. Directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni, this ambitious pan-India action-adventure will see Teja stepping into the role of a Super Yodha, promising a thrilling cinematic experience. The film is being produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under People Media Factory.

The makers have officially announced that ‘Mirai’ will release worldwide on August 1 in eight languages, in both 2D and 3D formats. With Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day following closely, the film is set to capitalize on the festive season, ensuring a massive audience turnout.

The newly released release date poster showcases Teja Sajja standing amidst towering snow-covered peaks, gripping a staff with a determined gaze, hinting at the grandeur and scale of the movie.

Adding to the excitement, Rocking Star Manoj Manchu takes on a powerful antagonist role, while Ritika Nayak plays the female lead. The film’s stunning visuals, intense action sequences, and unique storytelling are expected to set a new benchmark in Indian cinema.

With Karthik Ghattamaneni also handling cinematography and screenplay, Manibabu Karanam writing the dialogues, and Gowra Hari composing the music, ‘Mirai’ is shaping up to be a cinematic spectacle. Sri Nagendra Tangala is the art director, Vivek Kuchibhotla is the co-producer, and Sujith Kumar Kolli serves as the executive producer.